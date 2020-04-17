Kate Middleton On Talking To Her Kids About Coronavirus And How Homeschooling Is Going

Kate Middleton said she doesn’t want to scare her kids by talking about the coronavirus, but admits it’s important to acknowledge it in an “age-appropriate way.”

“It’s been ups and downs, like a lot of families self-isolating,” the Duchess of Cambridge and mom of three, (Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1) shared with the BBC News. The clip was noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“George is much older than Louis is, but they are aware,” she added. “Although you don’t want to scare them, and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways, in an age-appropriate way.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

WATCH:

“Although you don’t want to scare them…I think it’s important to acknowledge it…in an age appropriate way”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk about life in #lockdown and explain how they’re telling their children.

More here: https://t.co/FJX19J0e10 pic.twitter.com/00I2YZnvcu — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 17, 2020

The Duke of Cambridge then explained that homeschooling was going “fun,” with Middleton sharing that they didn’t even stop teaching during the holiday.

“But don’t tell the children we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays,” the royal mom shared. “I feel very mean. But the children have got such stamina, I don’t know how, honestly.”

“You get to the end of the day, you write down all the list of the things you’ve done in that day,” she added. “You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake, you get to the end of the day, they’ve had a lovely time. It’s amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.”