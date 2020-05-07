New Jersey Democrat Apologizes After Calling Gay Mayor A ‘Pedophile’

A Democratic New Jersey Councilwoman who called Trenton’s first openly gay mayor a “pedophile” and was urged to resign by the state’s senators apologized Wednesday.

Robin Vaughn, who represents Trenton, issued her apology on social media.

“I apologize. That must be the first thing you hear from me. I am deeply and specifically sorry for the language that has offended so many,” Vaughn said in a statement shared on Facebook and Twitter.

“It was also not my intent to attack anyone on the basis of any classification or personal preferences, but should have been more sensitive to the potential implication of my words and how they might be perceived,” she added.

During a conference call May 2, Vaughn unleashed a vulgar diatribe against Mayor Reed Gusciora, leading some to characterize the rant as “homophobic.” (RELATED: New Jersey Senators Urge Councilwoman To Resign After She Calls Gay Mayor A ‘Pedophile’)

She called him a “pedophile,” “woman,” and “bitch ass.”

“Continue to suck Reed Gusciora’s d**k all you want to, motherf**ker,” she said to legislators on the call according to audio reviewed by the Trentonian. She also suggested that the only thing Gusciora brought to City Hall was a bunch of young boys, and they’re sitting up there in the mayor’s suite.”

Vaughn has been caught in similar incidents in the past. In September she apologized after defending anti-Semitic statements made by Council President Kathy McBride, similarly stating that it was never her “intention to hurt, disrespect or demean anyone when I described a racial slur or its usage, as a verb.”

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker called on Vaughn to resign following her most recent remarks.