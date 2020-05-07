Sunny Hostin Praises McEnany For Holding Press Conferences, Accuses Her Of Lying

Sunny Hostin gave new White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany credit for holding press briefings, then called her a liar.

Hostin responded on Thursday’s “The View” to the White House briefing held Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH:

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg rolled a segment from the briefing in which Reuters reporter Jeff Mason asked McEnany whether she’d like to “take back” a statement from earlier in the year. McEnany had said President Donald Trump would not allow coronavirus into the United States.

McEnany responded by pointing out the context of the remark. At that time, she had been commenting on the intent of the president’s ban on travel from China. She then asked whether numerous other outlets would like to take back their initial claims about coronavirus that had later been proven false. (RELATED: New Press Secretary Unloads On Media During White House Briefing)

Hostin’s first response was to give credit to McEnany for at least holding the press conference.

“Well, you know, I think it’s a step in the right direction that we’re actually having these press conferences with the press secretary. So at least she’s doing them,” Hostin said, before continuing in a very different tone. “She’s being less hostile than Sarah Sanders and less comical I guess than Sean Spicer, but she said during her first press conference, Whoopi, that she would never lie. She’s already broken that promise. She broke that promise during the first, you know, her first press briefing.”

Hostin then went on to attack McEnany for not answering the question about whether or not she’d like to take back her previous comments.

“She is just — spinning lies to the American people rather than being honest with the American people, and she never answered that question, by the way, that was posed to her. She never answered the question,” Hostin repeated. “So she is just lying to the American people like everyone else.”