‘She’s Part Of The Problem’: Sunny Hostin Slams Dr. Birx For Criticizing Media

Sunny Hostin called Dr. Deborah Birx “complicit” and said she was “part of the problem” during a discussion on Monday’s “The View.”

Hostin joined her cohosts in criticizing Birx for failing to correct President Donald Trump during last Thursday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing when he mused aloud about the possibility of using ultraviolet light or disinfectants to kill coronavirus.

Trump appeared to be speaking to Birx and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) senior official Bill Bryan when he said, “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning … So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”

Some did not buy Trump’s later explanation that he had meant the remark to be sarcastic. Birx herself explained to Jake Tapper on Sunday’s “State of the Union” that she understood him to have been “musing” about the possibility, and the fact that media would not let the story go was perhaps distracting from more important information. (RELATED: ‘We’re Missing The Bigger Pieces’: Dr. Birx Scolds Media For Focusing On Trump Flubs Over Coronavirus Data)

Hostin responded by saying that Birx had become “part of the problem,” adding, “She actually implied that the media was to blame for that story to still be in the news cycle, and I believe at this point Dr. Birx is complicit in what’s going on because when there are times like this, good people with integrity need to stand up and need to speak truth to power.”

“You can’t be complicit in a time like this, Dr. Birx, and so I think she has become part of the problem,” Hostin concluded, adding, “At this point she is losing her integrity, and I — I’m really surprised and disappointed in Dr. Birx. Very, very disappointed.”