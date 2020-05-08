Dwayne Wade And Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Feed Hundreds Of Frontline Workers During Pandemic

Dwayne Wade and Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem teamed up to fed hundreds of frontline workers in Florida during the pandemic.

The former professional basketball player and Haslem partnered with 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen to deliver hundreds of meals to two Miami–Dade County police stations this week, according to Page Six in a piece published Friday.

Haslem also reportedly delivered another 200 pizzas to healthcare workers at Baptist Hospital.

The Miami Heat player shared a great snap on Instagram from what looks like one of the deliveries and captioned his post, “Try to give back… even the small things matter in these times.”

“Shoutout to my brother @dwyanewade and our family at @800degreesmiami for providing these meals to our frontline workers,” he added. “Made a stop at @baptisthealthsf Doctors Hospital and @mpdpolice Central and North Stations today.”

Uslem continued, while noting that, “there aren’t enough chicken wings or pizza to thank y’all for what you do, but it’s something lol. #og @wardwear.”

The pair join a growing list of celebrities like Cardi B, Irina Shayk and so many more who have stepped up during the coronavirus outbreak to help with relief efforts during the pandemic.