Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe Surprised ‘Harry Potter’ Fans With Epic Reading Of The First Book During Pandemic

Daniel_Radcliffe_2 (Photo: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Photo: Twitter/Screenshot)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Daniel Radcliffe surprised “Harry Potter” fans with an epic reading of the first chapter of the first book of J.K. Rowling’s book during the pandemic.

“Daniel [Radcliffe] will be the first of many exciting contributors to help us read through the first Harry Potter book, as he introduces the Dursleys, who don’t like anything mysterious,” a description about the reading project read on WizardingWorld.com. The clip was noted by the BBC in a piece published Tuesday.  (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

“Enter a cat reading a map, owl-filled skies and whispers about the Potters,” it added. “So, get comfy and enjoy! You can register with the Harry Potter Fan Club to get all the latest updates on further video readings too.”

The description continued, “Look out for more famous faces and friends of the Wizarding World (and beyond!) to help us read through all seventeen chapters of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone/Sorcerer’s Stone over the coming weeks.”

Several fans took to Twitter to express their gratitude.

Other stars involved include the likes of Eddie Redmayne and Stephen Fry as each celebrity takes turns reading a chapter of the book from their homes in hopes of making things better as people self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Throws Praise At Teachers During Appearance On ‘The View’)

Last month, author explained the inspiration for creation of the website was because “parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic.”