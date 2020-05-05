Daniel Radcliffe Surprised ‘Harry Potter’ Fans With Epic Reading Of The First Book During Pandemic

Daniel Radcliffe surprised “Harry Potter” fans with an epic reading of the first chapter of the first book of J.K. Rowling’s book during the pandemic.

“Daniel [Radcliffe] will be the first of many exciting contributors to help us read through the first Harry Potter book, as he introduces the Dursleys, who don’t like anything mysterious,” a description about the reading project read on WizardingWorld.com. The clip was noted by the BBC in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Surprise! We’ve got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator… #HarryPotterAtHome

https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020

“Enter a cat reading a map, owl-filled skies and whispers about the Potters,” it added. “So, get comfy and enjoy! You can register with the Harry Potter Fan Club to get all the latest updates on further video readings too.”

The description continued, “Look out for more famous faces and friends of the Wizarding World (and beyond!) to help us read through all seventeen chapters of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone/Sorcerer’s Stone over the coming weeks.”

Several fans took to Twitter to express their gratitude.

Daniel Radcliffe is reading the first chapter of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone for us all!!! I’M CRYING! YOU’RE CRYING! This made my quarantine pic.twitter.com/o1WSMvWFcl — fran Radson Driver (@Harmione4eever) May 5, 2020

daniel radcliffe reading chapter 1 of harry potter and the philosopher’s stone is something i never knew i needed until now pic.twitter.com/glQiE76jSg — jessie (@grangerslight) May 5, 2020

don’t mind me, just crying tears of joy over Daniel Radcliffe himself narrating the first chapter of “The Philosopher’s Stone”#HarryPotterAtHome pic.twitter.com/wDLnWK2USl — Nariman (@slytherinus) May 5, 2020

Other stars involved include the likes of Eddie Redmayne and Stephen Fry as each celebrity takes turns reading a chapter of the book from their homes in hopes of making things better as people self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Throws Praise At Teachers During Appearance On ‘The View’)

Last month, author explained the inspiration for creation of the website was because “parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic.”