Jake Gyllenhaal Says It’s Time To Focus On His Life, Hints At Kids In The Future

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is ready to focus on something other than his Hollywood acting.
Gyllenhaal opened up about what comes next in an interview published Friday by British Vogue.
“I’m interested in my life, even more so than my work. I’ve reached a point in my career where I feel hungry in a different way,” Gyllenhaal said. “I’ve seen how much of my life I’ve neglected as a result of being committed to that work and that idea.”
“[I’ve] lightened up,” he added. “Seeing life as something that is, you know, fleeting, and the world being as it is now. I’ve turned to my family, I’ve turned to my friends and I’ve turned to love. I’m a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that.”
“Yes, of course I do. I definitely do,” he said. “The act of making love to make a child…the real thing is life. You get to the end of the show and that’s what it’s about. Children. Children and art.”
To have little baby Jake Gyllenhaals running around is a dream come true. He would have the cutest kids. I love to see actors and actresses give little glimpses into their personal lives and their hopes and dreams outside of Hollywood.
It’s refreshing.