EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Pence Is Using Her 9/11 Experience To Teach Kids About Coronavirus

Charlotte Pence-Bond, author and the daughter of Vice President Mike Pence joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the YouTube channel she recently launched called “Little News Briefing” to help inform kids about the coronavirus pandemic and more.

She told the Caller that her 9/11 experience is what inspired her to start creating the videos.

“When I was 8-years-old and 9/11 happened I remember very vividly that we could not go into the living room, we weren’t allowed to watch the TV and I’m pretty sure we would tell my brother to sneak in because we wanted to know what was going on, and I feel like a lot of kids are in a similar position,” said Pence. (RELATED: Dr. Birx Reportedly Believes Coronavirus Death Toll Inflated By Up To 25%.)

Pence also opened up about the Trump administration’s coronavirus response and the reports about some White House staffers testing positive for coronavirus.

WATCH:

