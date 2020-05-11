Mike Leach Needs To Return To Twitter During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach needs to get back on Twitter.

Right now, the entire country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic and we could use something to boost morale. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nothing would be better than Leach getting back on Twitter with some fire takes. He hasn’t tweeted since he deleted the noose joke and it’s about damn time he returned.

I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) April 2, 2020

Look, whether you think the joke about a woman wanting to hang her husband went too far or not, I think we can all agree that Leach is one of the best accounts on all of Twitter.

During this crisis, we need all the good news and humor we can handle. That includes Leach giving us his unfiltered thoughts.

Before I go to bed. Remember this. We are ALL AMERICANS! We will survive this. We always have. Take care of those you love and remember that tomorrow is another day. We have survived a LOT worse. Trust the authorities to handle it. Wait it out. Then let’s ROLL! — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) March 13, 2020

Look up Jimmy Dolittle and The Raid on Tokyo. That is what we as Americans, from everywhere, are all about. We have ALWAYS overcome adversity. It is one of the proudest stories that America has to offer. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) March 13, 2020

Twitter is simply a much more fun place when Leach is out here dropping truth bombs, memes and jokes left and right.

It simply is. The vast majority of Twitter sucks. It’s full of idiots who think their opinions matter. Leach is in the small minority with opinions that I actually am interested in hearing.

So, Coach Leach, I’m begging you to return! Give us something to laugh about!