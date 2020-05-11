Kevin McCarthy Criticizes House Democrats For Refusing To Work Amid Pandemic

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday criticized Democrats for refusing to return to the Capitol in order to pass coronavirus legislation as businesses and workers across the U.S continue to be affected by the virus.

McCarthy sent out a tweet, saying “Two blocks from the Capitol, you can get a coffee or tea. Yet Democrats refuse to open up the House of Representatives. It’s time for Congress to get to work.” The tweet also featured a photo of McCarthy at a press conference with a coffee in his hands. The tweet comes as House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer said Monday that the House will likely not be back until at least Friday.

Two blocks from the Capitol, you can get a coffee or tea. Yet Democrats refuse to open up the House of Representatives. It’s time for Congress to get to work. pic.twitter.com/WBl4IaTKru — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 11, 2020

Democratic leadership canceled the House of Representatives’ plans to return back to Washington, D.C., on April 28, just one day after Democrats made the announcement. According to Hoyer, the Capitol physician advised them not to return as well amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the Washington area. (McConnell Says Senate Will Be In Session Monday After New Guidance — House Will Remain Out Of Session)

“We made a judgment that we will not come back next week but that we hope to come back very soon,” Hoyer said. (RELATED: House Cancels Plan To Return Next Week One Day After Making Announcement)

Meanwhile, the Senate has remained in session and is working together with the White House on passing new legislation to help combat the effects of coronavirus.