Conor McGregor Rips Khabib For Pulling Out Of UFC 249 Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Conor McGregor ripped Khabib Nurmagomedov for not fighting at UFC 249 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Khabib had been slated to fight Tony Ferguson April 18 at the highly-anticipated event, but he’s currently stuck in Russia because of the virus. That means he won’t be fighting against Ferguson, and Dana White is scrambling to find a replacement. Is McGregor an option? He could be, and he already wasted no time before firing a shot at Khabib. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McGregor tweeted that the Russian-born fighter “scurried out of the U.S. to home” as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, and said Khabib and Ferguson were both “engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell.”

The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. Khab scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk.

Congrats Tony. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2020

This is the kind of energy people love to see out of McGregor. The Irish-born star is at the top of his game when he’s taking no prisoners.

He’s at his best when he’s taking head shots left and right. Yeah, he kind of ripped Tony Ferguson too for being in a game of chicken, but we all know he was really firing at Khabib.

Can you even bounce back from somebody accusing you of scurrying out of America? I can’t even remember the last time I heard about anybody scurrying anywhere.

When I hear that word, I just immediately think of a dog running away with its tail between its legs. It’s just a brutal insult that comes off so casually.

McGregor might have lost to Khabib at UFC 229, but that’s in the past. It’s 2020, and McGregor is flying high after beating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Now, it’s time for him to find a new fight. Will he fight Ferguson at UFC 249? It’s not likely, but it’s clear he’s itching to get back in the cage.

As a fan of the fighting game, I can’t wait to see it!