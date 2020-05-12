Young Man Plays Basketball On A Farm In Awesome Viral Video

One man has gone viral on Twitter for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted by ESPN, a guy can be seen balling out on a farm, and he used different equipment at times to hoist the basket. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, he used the skids of a tractor holding it up. Watch the awesome video below.

LeBarn James getting it done on the farm ???????? (via will.hartzell/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/gSIEUUsHXU — ESPN (@espn) May 11, 2020

I think we can all agree this is going to be one of the best videos we’re going to see on the internet all day. I’d bet a lot on that being the case.

That young man needed to get some shots up, and he found a variety of ways to get the job done.

I’ve actually done this before. Growing up in rural Wisconsin, there are farms everywhere. I’ve never seen a farm that didn’t have a basketball hoop in some capacity.

Some of my family members even turned barns into courts. It’s just normal activity on a farm or ranch to have a hoop to get some shots up. In fact, Mike Wilkinson was one of the greatest Badgers ever, and his farming background played a huge role in that.

Also, you don’t want to mess with farm kids when it comes to playing basketball. They’re all incredibly fundamentally sound, don’t call fouls and are strong as all hell.

It’s big boy basketball. It isn’t flashy, and it can be physically punishing. You better be ready to bleed if you want to come down the lane.

Props to this dude for improving his game with the tools around him.