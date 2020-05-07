Arizona Coaches Sean Miller And Kevin Sumlin Volunteer To Take 20% Pay Cuts

Arizona coaches Sean Miller and Kevin Sumlin have reportedly offered to take huge pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Jason Scheer, the men’s basketball coach and football coach have volunteered to take a 20% cut. Athletic director Dave Heeke and women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes have also volunteered to do the same. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Arizona Director of Athletics Dave Heeke as well as head coaches Adia Barnes, Jay Johnson, Sean Miller and Kevin Sumlin have voluntarily offered to take 20 percent salary reductions. — Jason Scheer (@JasonScheer) May 6, 2020

We’ve seen a lot of different coaches around America take pay cuts during the pandemic. Money is tight in sports and people are making sacrifices.

It’s the unfortunate reality of the coronavirus crisis, and there’s nothing we can do about it. That’s what happens when March Madness gets canceled and the fate of football is unknown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Having said that, Miller and Sumlin taking a 20% cut is absolutely huge. We’re talking about the two most notable employees at the university.

Taking a five percent cut or something in the 10% range would be more understandable. Taking a 20% cut makes me believe Arizona must be in huge financial trouble right now.

I can’t imagine Sean Miller would give up 20% of his money if there were any other options on the table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Basketball (@aplayersprogram) on Feb 3, 2020 at 6:40pm PST

Hopefully, this situation is over sooner than later. It’s just brutal, and we need to win this war against coronavirus.