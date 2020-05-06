STUDY: 65% Of People Are Okay With Sports Returning Without Fans

The majority of people are okay with sports returning without fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a study from ESPN, 65% of people are okay with sports happening without fans during the crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The same study revealed that 88% of avid fans plan on watching events “as much” as possible once games are going again. You can go ahead and put me in that group!

I’m surprised only 65% of people are okay with sports returning without fans. That number should be hovering right under 100%.

Are there people who seriously think we shouldn’t bring back sports without fans? Do people like that actually exist?

If so, they should be thrown out of the country.

I wouldn’t be happy about not being allowed to attend games, but I’d take that 100% over the alternative of games not happening.

I’m pretty confident I’ll still be happy at home drinking beer on my couch watching college football in the fall.

Scratch that. I’m not pretty confident. I’m 100% certain I’ll be happy drinking beer watching my Badgers play.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

Are you okay with sports returning without fans? Let us know in the comments. Something tells me that most of you will agree with me.

Fans or not, we just need our sports back.