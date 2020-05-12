Los Angeles County Intends To Extend Stay-At-Home Order For 3 Months. What Does It Mean For Sports?

Football in California is in big trouble after it was revealed stay-at-home orders will be extended in Los Angeles County.

According to the Los Angeles Times, public health director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday during a Board of Supervisors meeting that stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles County during the coronavirus pandemic will be extended for at least three months “with all certainty.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What does this mean for football and other sports? It means get used to not seeing them for a long time, folks.

If the stay-at-home order in Los Angeles County is extended for three more months from today, we’d be in August by the earliest point it’d be lifted.

There is no chance football programs and other pro sports teams will be able to play in Los Angeles if that’s the case. No chance at all.

What does this mean for USC and UCLA? It probably means they’re going to have to leave the area if they want to practice, and there’s no guarantee the schools would even allow it.

As for the Rams and Chargers and other pro teams, they’re going to have to get airlifted out like it’s a war zone.

If I was Roger Goodell, I’d be on the phone right now figuring out plans.

This is a terrible update for football fans in California and the Los Angeles area. I don’t know what it means for the PAC-12, but it might officially be time to start getting nervous.

The fate of football in the state is on the brink, and things are looking worse by the minute.