Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Renews Ohio State Football Tickets. Does It Mean The Season Is Happening?

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has renewed his Ohio State football season tickets.

Going a little bit unnoticed, DeWine made it known to the Toledo Blade that he had renewed his tickets for the upcoming football season during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As for the games happening, he said, “I would certainly think they could figure out how to do a season. Can we go watch them? I think it’s much too early to be making that [decision].”

Gov. Mike DeWine just renewed his OSU season tickets. I asked if he anticipates Buckeyes will play this fall.

Now, I’m not trying to inspire false hope here, but I do find it very interesting DeWine has renewed his tickets to watch the Buckeyes play.

At the very least, he might have confidence on some level that OSU will be playing in the fall, right? If not, why renew the tickets?

Maybe it was just a formality. I have no idea. Some college football fans might take this and run with it. I’m not going to do that. The last thing I want to do is get my hopes up.

All I’m saying is that we need as many victories as we can find. I think DeWine renewing his tickets is at least a positive sign.

If he knew for sure the Buckeyes wouldn’t be playing, then he probably wouldn’t have done that.

Let’s hope DeWine is able to go to the games. Despite the fact I hate the Buckeyes, if he’s enjoying the action, then that means we all are.