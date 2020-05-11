What Are The Best Stadiums In The Big 10?

The Big Ten Network dropped an interesting video Sunday afternoon about the best stadiums in the conference.

The B1G is financially loaded and that has resulted in some incredible facilities within the conference. Of course, you need a lot more than just that to have an outstanding atmosphere.

In the video, Penn State’s football stadium and Indiana and Purdue’s basketball arenas were all discussed as potential top options.

You can watch their full thoughts below.

✅ @PennStatFball’s Beaver Stadium ✅ @IndianaMBB‘s Assembly Hall ✅ @BoilerBall‘s Mackey Arena Agree with our hosts’ best B1G atmospheres? pic.twitter.com/p86RmzAATX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 10, 2020

Admittedly, I haven’t traveled to as much of the B1G as I would have liked to. I’ve only visited Nebraska and Maryland outside of Wisconsin.

I’ll say this about Nebraska: their football atmosphere is incredible. In terms of stadiums and atmospheres I’ve seen around the country, the boys in Lincoln can hang with anybody.

I know I trash the Cornhuskers a lot, but Memorial Stadium is as legit a stadium as you’ll ever see in the B1G.

I’ve never been to Ohio State, but I know a lot of people who have been. It’s a “bucket list” place for me. Everything I’ve heard is that it gets absolutely rocking in there when the Buckeyes take the field.

From a pure intimidation standpoint, I’m not sure there’s a better place in the B1G.

You can say the same about Assembly Hall for Indiana. I’ve never been to Bloomington for a game, but it’s another “bucket list” destination.

As for Camp Randall, there’s nothing better than a game under the lights at Wisconsin. When GameDay arrives, the lights are on and the sky is dark, I’ll take that against any atmosphere in the country.

