COVID-19 Victims Die After Russian-Made Ventilator Explodes In Hospital

Six coronavirus patients died at two hospitals in Russia after their ventilators short-circuited and exploded, BBC reported Tuesday.

One incident occurred in a small ward in the 6th floor of a hospital in St. Petersburg filled with coronavirus patients on ventilators. Doctors said a short-circuit caused the machine to “literally to explode,” which filled the room with smoke and caused five patients to suffocate. Another patient was was killed in the same manner at a hospital in Moscow, according to Reuters. (RELATED: As Coronavirus Grips States, Some Elected Officials Encourage Americans To Report Each Other)

The Russian government opened an investigation into the ventilator model soon after the accident. Russia sent units of the model in question, the Aventa-M, to aid the U.S. coronavirus response in April. It’s manufacturer is currently under U.S. sanctions, according to Reuters. (RELATED: China Asked The WHO To Help Cover Up Coronavirus, German Intelligence Concludes)

Reporters asked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany whether the U.S. government was aware of the incident or the location of the Russian ventilators in the U.S.

McEnany said the administration was not aware of the incident, but reiterated that every patient in the U.S. has had access to a ventilator.