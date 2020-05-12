STUDY: Almost One-Third Of Americans May Consider Refusing Coronavirus Vaccine

Almost one-third of Americans may consider refusing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, according to a Civic Science survey.

The study found that around 69% of Americans would receive a vaccine for the virus. However, 14% said they would currently not get the vaccine and 17% were unsure if they would or not.

This indicates that 31% of Americans may consider refusing a coronavirus vaccine.

The survey was conducted among 2,900 U.S. adults.

A similar study was conducted in January, and the percent of Americans who would get a vaccine has dropped by 6 points, according to Civic Science. The people who said they are “not at all comfortable” with a vaccination increased by 3 points.

Since the January poll, support among Americans for mandatory and elective vaccinations has gone up from 50% fo 55%. Many of the people who are completely against the vaccine are the ones who would “resume all or most normal activities,” the poll also indicated.

Around 63% of those who would not be vaccinated would resume their normal activities once mandates are lifted, compared to around 18% who would opt to be vaccinated. Many of those who would opt to be vaccinated would remain in quarantine for a further period of time.

Out of those who are unsure whether they’d receive the vaccine, 26% said they’d resume normal activities and 44% would remain in quarantine.

“Vaccine hesitancy is growing amid this pandemic as people may be unsure of how, or if at all, a new immunization could protect us,” Civic Science reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Trump’s Push To Hurry COVID-19 Vaccine Is Called ‘Operation Warp Speed’)