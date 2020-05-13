Coronavirus Quarantine Is The Perfect Time To Watch ‘Bloodline’ On Netflix

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the perfect time to watch “Bloodline” on Netflix if you haven’t seen it before.

With tons of people staying at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no such thing as too many viewing options. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I’m telling you all right now that you need to watch “Bloodline” on Netflix if you haven’t seen it before. Kyle Chandler stars as Detective John Rayburn, who is a member of a prominent and influential Florida family.

Last night, I was having a text exchange with somebody talking about TV recommendations, and I hammered them to watch “Bloodline.”

However, I warned them that there’s no upside when it comes to positivity with “Bloodline.” It’s dark as all hell.

Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, Norbert Leo Butz and everybody else involved all give outstanding performances in the incredibly dark family thriller/drama.

While I won’t ruin anything for you, the theme of the show is very simple. It’s all about how you can’t ever outrun your past and the demons always come home to play.

Let me be crystal clear. If you’re looking for something that is going to raise your morale and boost your spirits, then avoid “Bloodline” at all costs.

However, if you’re looking for something dark and fascinating to immerse yourself into, then this show on Netflix is for you.

It lasted three seasons on Netflix, and I loved every minute of the dark ride. It also had one of the best endings to a show I’ve seen. It’ll have you debating for weeks!

If you haven’t already seen “Bloodline,” I suggest you start ASAP!