‘What Businesses Are Going To Be Left?’: Gillian Turner Rips Into LA’s Summer Lockdown

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner responded Wednesday to the news the Los Angeles County could be facing another three months of lockdown in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus.

Noting that many businesses have already been devastated by forced closures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Turner wondered how many would even be able to reopen if the shutdowns continued through the summer.

WATCH:

Fox News host Harris Faulkner introduced the topic, saying that the announcement had “lit up Twitter” as people weighed in on the possibility of a stay-at-home order that lasted all summer. (RELATED: Harris Faulkner Forced To Referee As Guests Square Off Over Coronavirus Response)

“They said that this would be a slow rollout for this,” Faulkner said, noting that a few counties had begun to lift partial restrictions. “They weren’t kidding. There are 58 counties in California, we are only talking like fewer than ten here.”

“The first question that comes to my mind, Harris, when I heard about these lockdown orders staying in place for another three months, what businesses are going to be left to even start to reopen three months from now?” Turner asked. “The county has been completely decimated by the shutdown that’s been in place.”

Turner offered a caveat, saying that she was not questioning the need for the initial stay-at-home orders so much as just looking at what could be the economic impact of extending them.

“That county in particular has a whole host of mom-and-pop shops, small farmers, all kinds of local groceries, that rely on daily interaction with customers in order to keep going. They are getting completely shut down by this virus,” she said.

Turner concluded by pointing out another reason people had been complaining, arguing that the policies didn’t appear to make any sense.

“The reason why this ‘lit up Twitta’ as you said is they’ve combined this with the fact that they are also seeking to empty out county jails of criminals while filling them back up with people they are arresting while they are sunbathing,” Turner explained.