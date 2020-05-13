Pastor Darrell Scott Has An EXCLUSIVE Message For Daily Caller Patriots

Pastor Darrell Scott, co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, sat down with the Daily Caller senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc for an exclusive interview.

After the interview, which you can watch here, Scott delivered an exclusive message to the Patriots.

WATCH:

Scott told Datoc why he decided to release a new book during the pandemic. His latest book is called, “Nothing to Lose: Unlikely Allies in the Struggle for a Better Black America,” which details his experience of meeting President Donald Trump and gradually becoming a supporter during the 2016 campaign.

Scott also explained what Black Voices for Trump is doing to activate voters heading into the general election in November. He particularly stressed the work the Trump administration has done to lower black unemployment to historic lows prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and how he thinks the economy is primed for a quick rebound after all of the social distancing limitations are lifted. Finally, Scott talked about how coronavirus has been an especially difficult challenge for religious groups to handle and how his church in Cleveland is dealing with virus. (RELATED: Justice Department Becomes Involved In Virginia Church’s Religious Freedom Lawsuit Against Gov. Ralph Northam)

