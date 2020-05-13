Pat McAfee Sings ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ During Interview With West Virginia Coach Neal Brown

Pat McAfee showed off his singing pipes during a recent interview and it was awesome.

During an interview with West Virginia football coach Neal Brown, the former NFL star and current sports pundit started singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of all the things you see on the internet today, I can promise you this will be among the most entertaining. Watch McAfee’s impressive performance below.

How can you not like this guy? It’s not possible. He’s in the middle of an interview with the coach of WVU, which is where McAfee played in college, and he just started singing John Denver.

If that’s not what America is all about, then I have no idea what we’re about as a nation.

Also, anytime someone starts singing “Country Roads,” you have to join. No matter where you are, you have to start singing.

It’s the law. When that John Denver song comes on, you sing it loud and proud.

Major props to McAfee for not even hesitating to sing. Now, let’s put him in the “MNF” booth and let him do this. Also, while you’re here, watch this classic video of John Denver and Johnny Cash singing the song together.

It’s just oozing in freedom.