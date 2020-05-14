Doll With Noose Around Its Neck Triggers Brawl At Michigan Capitol

Heavy rain in Lansing, Michigan, didn’t deter anti-lockdown protesters who remain furious with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus lockdown that she has recently extended to at least May 28.

One demonstrator, who brandished a naked doll with a noose around its neck, sparked a brawl that provoked a reaction from police, MLive reported.

Fight erupts at Michigan Capitol over doll with noose around neck https://t.co/hJtWSDwteZ — MLive (@MLive) May 14, 2020

The protest in front of the state legislature is just the latest sponsored by Michigan United for Liberty, a group of conservative activists, according to Fox News. (RELATED: ‘No Penalty For Authoritarianism’: Tucker Carlson Blasts ‘Mediocre Politician’ Gretchen Whitmer’s ‘Power’ Grabs)

“Don’t do what she says,” said Erica Pettinaro, a co-founder of the group, Fox reported. “She doesn’t care about the Constitution of the United States of America.”

Whitmer was served with a lawsuit last week by the Republicans in the Michigan legislature who want to curb her executive powers.

Jazmine Early told MLive that she thought the stunt just detracted from the reason most of the demonstrators were standing out in the rain. (RELATED: Gretchen Whitmer Fires Back At Opponents, Refuses To Sign Any Bill That Limits Her Authority)

“He came with something that he thought would catch attention from the media,” Early said. “They started arguing, and he was asked kindly please do not do that.”

Whitmer, who is facing a recall petition, has called abortion a “life sustaining” experience that is essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro called Whitmer “corrupt” and “tone deaf” for hiring a leftist activist group named Great Lakes Community Engagement to assist the Michigan Department of Health to track people in the state who have become infected with the coronavirus.