Princess Maria Galitzine Of Austria Dead At Age 31. Here’s What We Know

Maria Singh, Princess Maria Galitzine of Austria, has died at the age of 31, an obituary in the Houston Chronicle read.

According to the article noted by E! News in a piece published Thursday, the daughter of the Prince Piotr Galitzine and Princess Maria-Anna Galitzine, died from a "sudden cardiac aneurysm."

The princess died on May 4 in Houston just days before she would celebrate her 32nd birthday.

According to the report:

As a descendant of Emperor Charles I of Austria, Maria was born in Luxembourg and later attended school as a child in Moscow, as well as the College of Art & Design in Belgium. The late royal worked in interior design and most recently lived in Houston with her husband, chef Rishi Singh.

Maria would later marry, Singh in 2017, an executive chef who worked at the Hotel Derek in Houston, per the Daily Beast.

The two also share a two-year old son together, Maxim, who the article described as “the apple of her eye.”

She is survived by her, husband, son, parents, as well as her sisters, Princess Xenia, Princess Tatiana, Princess Alexandra, and brothers, Prince Dimitri and Prince Ionn Teimouraz.