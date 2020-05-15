Brian Kilmeade Talks About The Alamo, Reopening, And What Happened To Drudge

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we talk with best-selling author, Fox & Friends co-host, and radio host Brian Kilmeade about his New York Times best-seller, “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers,” the coronavirus pandemic and how Democratic Governors who ordered the sick into nursing homes have such high approval ratings.

We also talk about the fight to reopen the economy, Obamagate, hypocritical liberal media criticism, and what has happened to Matt Drudge and the Drudge Report. (RELATED: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About ‘Unmasking’ And Michael Flynn, All In One Place)

Listen to the show:

Watch the Brian Kilmeade interview:

