EXCLUSIVE: Rand Paul Thinks FISA Abuse Against Trump Campaign Was Done With Obama’s ‘Explicit Permission’

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) abuse against the Trump campaign and the amendment he introduced to the USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020.

“I think that the operation ‘Crossfire Hurricane,’ where they went after and used this dossier to go to the FISA court to investigate and do wiretaps on Carter Page, who had been part of Trump’s campaign, I think that was done with President Obama’s explicit permission,” said Paul. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Rand Paul Explains What Really Happened During His Exhange With Dr. Fauci.)

Paul’s says his amendment will help protect the privacy of Americans.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang