Disney’s Plan For Safe Reopening Includes Masks, Plexiglass Dividers And Temperature Checks

Disney workers will report back to work Saturday as part of the park plans to reopen.

117 custodians will return to work Saturday as Disney Springs is set to reopen on May 20, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. More than 100,000 employees have been furloughed since the park officially closed on March 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BREAKING: Disney announces Disney Springs at Walt Disney World in Orlando will begin a “phased re-opening” on May 20th. The rest of Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed, including theme parks and resort hotels. https://t.co/062Qy38ggO pic.twitter.com/Pppl4VmVKP — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 7, 2020



The staff returning to work have a “mixed bag of emotions,” President of UNITE HERE, Local 362 Eric Clinton told the outlet. Many are concerned about contracting coronavirus, but also need to pay rent.

“Some are anxious to get back because the unemployment system [in Florida] is completely broken,” Clinton added.

Sub-contracted shops are opening in the Disney Springs complex on May 20. The next phase will reopen Disney retail shops, the union president said. Those include the World of Disney Store and Disney eateries. An additional 59 custodians will begin working on May 24 for the second phase. (RELATED: Disney World Closes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Bringing The Entire Empire To A Standstill)

As for safety measures, Clinton said the park will most likely follow in the footsteps of Shanghai Disneyland, which opened on May 11.

“What you see there is a lot of what you’ll see here,” he told THR.

All guests at the park along with employees will be required to wear masks. Disney will provide each employee with three reusable masks. Guests will be required to do a temperature check upon entering the park.

Employees will be required to self-assess for symptoms before each shift. Disney will provide thermometers to the employees. Cast members will also be paid for up to two weeks if they need to quarantine, Clinton said.