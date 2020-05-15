Juan Williams Defends Biden Gaffes By Turning The Spotlight On Trump

Juan Williams defended former Vice President Joe Biden and his propensity for verbal gaffes by turning the attack on President Donald Trump.

Williams made the comments during a Friday segment of “The Five” on Fox News.” (RELATED: ‘Sickening!’: Juan Williams Says Flynn Dismissal Is ‘Politicization Of Law’ To Save Trump)

WATCH:

Williams was responding to Biden’s Thursday night interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, during which the former vice president mixed up the coronavirus death totals with the job losses, told voters not to vote for him if they believed his sexual-assault accuser Tara Reade and attempted to converse with a prerecorded question.

“On the gaffes thing, I don’t think it was Biden. Hang on. I don’t think it was Biden who said that his father was born in Germany,” Williams said, pivoting to attack Trump. “I think that was Donald Trump. I don’t think it was Biden who said oh, yeah, George Washington captured the airports during The Revolutionary War. I think that was Donald Trump. So I wonder where is this coming from?”

“I worked for a president that had a few gaffes too,” Dana Perino cut in, referencing her own time as press secretary in the George W. Bush White House and adding, “He wasn’t considered someone who couldn’t answer basic questions.”