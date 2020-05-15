Tim Brando Rips People Not Optimistic About Football Happening

Legendary sportscaster Tim Brando dropped the mic on people not optimistic about football returning.

Right now, we’re all engaged in a war against coronavirus, and we’re doing our best to remain positive. Yet, some people are trying to rain on our optimism and hope. Brando doesn’t want to hear about how being optimistic means you don’t care about safety. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

“The notion that if you are optimistic about the opening of the college football season means that you are for opening up the economy and also don’t care about lives is absurd, ludicrous and has no sense of being discussed,” Brando told Paul Finebaum during a Thursday interview.

Props to Brando for keeping it real. Look, I’ll even take it a step further. If you’re not optimistic about football happening, then you’re an idiot.

You’re an idiot of epic proportion. Is that harsh? I don’t give a damn if it is. I’m here to tell the truth. I’m not here to pat you on the back.

We need optimism and hope. What the hell is pessimism and negativity going to accomplish? The answer is that it won’t accomplish a damn thing.

Believe it or not, it’s completely possible and rational to want football to happen in the fall and also care about safety.

You don’t want to go outside, then don’t go outside. That’s your right. Nobody is forcing you to attend a game at gunpoint.

The rest of us will hopefully be drinking cold beers and enjoying football in the fall! Let’s get to work!