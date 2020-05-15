EXCLUSIVE: Don Jr. Says He Wants To Apologize To Mike Flynn. Here’s Why

Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill for a wide ranging interview on the 2020 election, the news regarding the unmasking of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the effort to reopen the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In this video, Trump Jr. explains why he wishes he would have defended Flynn earlier on. (RELEATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cassidy Explains What May Have Caused The Exploding Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Louisiana.)

“My biggest regret over the last three years was not being more vocal standing up for General Flynn and it’s because I believed there’s no way that these institutions could be that corrupt,” said Trump Jr.

WATCH:

