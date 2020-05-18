Woman Gets Hit In The Head By A Basketball In Hilarious Viral Video

A woman got crushed by a basketball in a video making the rounds online.

SportsCenter tweeted a video of a woman dancing after shooting a basketball over her head without looking, and things didn't end well.

The ball hit the back of the rim, bounced back when she wasn't paying attention and crushed her in the head.

Watch the hilarious video below.

This did not go as planned ???? (via cjprinty24/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/tBazSc72yp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 16, 2020

There’s funny videos, and then there’s that level of funny. I don’t know why, but I just can’t get over this woman’s little stunt.

People who film staged videos for social media are the absolute worst. They’re the worst on every level.

It seems like this woman was trying to do that, and she got hit with a shade of karma. You just hate to see it happen!

Obviously, we never want to see anyone ever get hurt, and she appeared to shake it off just fine. Next time, pay attention. It might save her the embarrassment of becoming a viral video.