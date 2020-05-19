Joe Rogan Takes His Podcast Exclusive With New Spotify Deal

Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan announced that his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” will be moving exclusively to Spotify.

Rogan made the announcement on his YouTube page in a video published Tuesday.

“The podcast is moving to Spotify,” Rogan said in his announcement. “I signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Spotify that will start on September 1st. Starting on September 1st, the entire JRE library will be available on Spotify as well as all the other platforms then somewhere around the end of the year it will become exclusive to Spotify including the video version of the podcast.”

Rogan emphasized the show will be the "exact same" as before.

“It will be the exact same show,” Rogan continued. “I am not going to be an employee of Spotify. We’re going to be working with the same crew doing the exact same show. The only thing difference will be it will now be available on the largest audio platform in the world. Nothing else will change.”

“It will be free,” he added. “It will be free to you, you just have to go to Spotify to get it.”

In April of 2019, Rogan claimed the podcast receives around 190 million downloads per month. It is unclear how much money the deal with Rogan cost Spotify.