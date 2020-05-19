Megan Rapinoe Says She Might Run For President, Takes Swipe At Trump

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe said she might run for president one day after taking a swipe at President Donald Trump, calling him a “white nationalist.”

“We have a white nationalist — I think — in the White House,” the 34-year-old professional soccer player shared with VICE TV’s Anand Giridharadas during an interview that will air Wednesday, per TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. wanted to call and say thank you,” the senator said. “We need you in this battle.” (RELATED: Megan Rapinoe Calls Sports Illustrated For Lack Of Diversity While Accepting Award)

“This is your moment, and it is unlike any we have seen before,” Megan Rapinoe says at #GraduateTogether. https://t.co/8G1jaNFipD “I’m not going ask you to come together. I’m going to ask you to demand better together.” pic.twitter.com/W4M7vXbYdX — ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2020

“And, the spewing of hate and the other’ing of the rest of the country has only led to more rife between people and more despair and more anxiety and more fear going forward,” she added. (RELATED: Megan Rapinoe Defends Decision To Protest During The National Anthem)

Rapinoe continued, while suggesting that Trump is also hurting his supporters because he’s not “giving them” jobs.

“It’s not like he’s [Trump] giving them a bunch of jobs,” Megan explained. “It’s not like he’s made life really better for them.”

“He’s just given them this false reason why maybe they’re not happy with their lives,” she added. “There’s been no sort of path forward.”

The host then asked the soccer star if she had ever thought of running for office herself and she admitted she’s “not totally shutting the door but it seems wild.”

As for what political office she might want to represent when her soccer career is over, Rapinoe replied, “President, of course. If I’m going to do it, I want the biggest, baddest post.”