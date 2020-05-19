Odell Beckham Jr. Throws Insane Pass During Practice Session

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has a cannon for an arm.

The Checkdown tweeted a video of the electric receiver just gunning a ball down field during a training session. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not talking about a 25-yard pass. I’m talking about a pass that looked like it damn near might have pushed 70.

Watch the impressive throw below.

I mean, the Browns have to play OBJ at quarterback the whole season, right? We know Baker Mayfield isn’t getting the job done.

At this point, what do the Browns have to lose by allowing OBJ to drop back and just starting slinging the rock?

The answer is that they have nothing to lose.

The fact he can spin the rock like that is also just a testament to what an absurd athlete the man is. How many skill position guys have an arm like that?

I’d guess not very many at all. Again, the Browns might as well risk it and let him just play QB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Apr 25, 2020 at 11:20pm PDT

Of course, they’re the Browns and I’m sure they’ll stick with Mayfield. It’s a damn shame because it’d be a hell of lot more fun with OBJ under center.