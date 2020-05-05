Odell Beckham Jr. Releases Training Video, Appears To Be In Prime Shape

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be ready for the season.

After an incredibly disappointing 2019 campaign and offseason surgery on his core, OBJ is hoping for a big bounce back season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, if this video is a sign of things to come, then he should be just fine. Give it a watch below.

At the very least, OBJ looks like he’s put the work in so that he can have a successful 2020 season with the Browns.

Will it happen? We won’t find out until the games get underway, but he certainly looks ready to compete. If you’re a fan of Cleveland, you have to love this update.

It’s also clear that he struggled a lot more last season with injuries than people realized. Say whatever you want about him, but he pushed through.

Despite the fact OBJ can have some unnecessary antics, he’s a hell of a football player. It’s too bad he’s on the Browns, which might be the most dysfunctional team in the league.

They’re wasting his generational talent.

We’ll see how he does in 2020, but OBJ certainly appears ready to get to his days of dominating.