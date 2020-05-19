Shania Twain Reveals She’s Been Doing Some ‘Creative Writing’ During Quarantine

Shania Twain definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she revealed what she’s been up to while isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm being very creative during this period, normally I have to force-isolate in order to allow time in my schedule to disappear into creative writing," the 54-year-old country singer shared with her millions of fans in a post on Instagram, along with a great shot of the superstar at the mic.

"Now that it's part of my everyday to sit down at the mic, pick up my guitar and write music, it's been very productive," she added. "New music is coming along great!"

It all comes following the “From This Moment” hitmaker’s latest post showing her hanging out with her horse. She told fans that the animals are her audience until she can get back to Las Vegas and pick back up her residency for her “Let’s Go” shows once it is safe to do so during the pandemic.

“This is my audience until I can be back in Vegas with you all,” Twain captioned her clip. “#letsgovegas #stayhome.”

As previously reported, the “Any Man of Mine” hitmaker shared news in mid-March that due to COVID-19, she was cancelling the remainder of her shows.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, touring staff, family and anyone else who could possibly be affected is my top priority,” Shania shared in a statement on Instagram.

“We will be rescheduling all of these shows I promise,” she added. “Please do hold on to your tickets, information regarding new dates and ticketing will be with you as soon as possible. Stay safe and look out for each other.”