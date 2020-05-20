Jim Harbaugh Says He’s Okay With Playing College Football Games Without Fans

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is okay with playing games without fans.

The biggest debate in all of sports right now is when college football will get underway and if fans will be allowed at games. Well, Harbaugh is okay with games happening in front of no crowds. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Heck yeah, I’d be comfortable coaching a game without any fans. If the choice were play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans…Darn near every guy I’ve talked to on our team, that’s the way they feel about it,” Harbaugh said during a Wednesday ESPN appearance.

“Heck yeah I’d be comfortable coaching a game without any fans. If the choice were play in front of no fans or not play, then I would choose to play in front of no fans.” —Jim Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/12O2kDP5gN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 20, 2020

Below is a live look at my reaction to Harbaugh’s very brave stance on playing football in the fall!

What an incredibly brave take from the man leading the Wolverines! He must really be on an island with that opinion! What a great take from Harbaugh!

Is my sarcasm dropping through? It damn sure should be because I’m pouring it on.

Of course we should still play games if fans can’t attend! Who the hell is against that suggestion? Nobody I know is for canceling games if fans can’t attend.

Everyone I know is ready to fire up the TV, crack some beers and enjoy the action at home with some buddies!

Buckle up, folks! We’re almost back, and I can’t wait! Props to Harbaugh for his very brave stance to publicly want the games to happen in the fall!