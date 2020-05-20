REPORT: NFL Could Lose $5.5 Billion If Fans Are Banned From Games

The NFL will lose a shocking amount of money if fans can’t attend games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Debates are raging about whether or not fans should be allowed to attend NFL and college football games during the ongoing crisis. Well, if they don’t show up, the league will lose a ton of money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Forbes, the NFL could lose $5.5 billion in lost ticket sales, concessions, parking and sponsorships if fans are banned.

In case you wanted to know why the NFL will try to get fans into stadiums if it’s possible, the numbers above should tell you all that you need to know.

The league will lose billions and billions of dollars if fans are kept out of stadiums in the fall. Given that kind of money hanging in the balance, you best believe Roger Goodell and owners will push for fans to be allowed in.

Now, will the NFL survive without fans for a season? Without a doubt. The NFL has plenty of money and the TV spigot isn’t getting turned off anytime soon.

As long as the cash from TV deals continues to roll in, then the league will be just fine. Will the NFL lose money with fans?

Sure. Will it end? Not even close.

We’ll see what happens, but you can bet the bank Goodell and owners around the league will do what they can get fans through the doors.