The NFL Expects Players To Get Coronavirus, Will Work To ‘Identify Them As Quickly As Possible’

The NFL believes players will get coronavirus during the season.

At the moment, the plan is for the season to proceed as scheduled and league executives understand that means some players might get the virus.

“We fully expect that we will have positive cases. Our challenge is to identify them as quickly as possible and to prevent spread to any other participants,” Jeff Miller, the NFL‘s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said Tuesday, according to ProFootballTalk.

This seems to be the smart stance for the NFL to take. Much like West Virginia hero E. Gordon Gee said, you can’t shut the entire thing down just because one person gets coronavirus.

If that’s your stance, then we’ll be locked inside for the rest of our lives.

West Virginia President Gordon Gee tells us he believes students and athletes should return to campus this fall. “We need to get over the panic. If one of our athletes gets coronavirus, we can’t just shut the whole thing down. We have to learn how to control that part of it.” — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) May 18, 2020

The NFL should engage in regular testing, isolate players who might have coronavirus until they’re clean and proceed with life as normal.

We simply can’t be on house arrest for the rest of our lives. We need something to look forward to and football is the one thing that brings this country together.

Canceling sports because a single player might get sick is outrageous. Players should be tested, looked after and maybe even given the option to sit out the year if they want.

However, shutting down the NFL and college football simply isn’t an option.

Now, let’s win this war and enjoy the games in the fall.