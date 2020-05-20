Editorial

The NFL Expects Players To Get Coronavirus, Will Work To ‘Identify Them As Quickly As Possible’

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: Detail image of the NFL logo on a goal post before the 2015 NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFL believes players will get coronavirus during the season.

At the moment, the plan is for the season to proceed as scheduled and league executives understand that means some players might get the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We fully expect that we will have positive cases. Our challenge is to identify them as quickly as possible and to prevent spread to any other participants,” Jeff Miller, the NFL‘s executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy, said Tuesday, according to ProFootballTalk.

 

This seems to be the smart stance for the NFL to take. Much like West Virginia hero E. Gordon Gee said, you can’t shut the entire thing down just because one person gets coronavirus.

If that’s your stance, then we’ll be locked inside for the rest of our lives.

The NFL should engage in regular testing, isolate players who might have coronavirus until they’re clean and proceed with life as normal.

We simply can’t be on house arrest for the rest of our lives. We need something to look forward to and football is the one thing that brings this country together.

 

Canceling sports because a single player might get sick is outrageous. Players should be tested, looked after and maybe even given the option to sit out the year if they want.

However, shutting down the NFL and college football simply isn’t an option.

Now, let’s win this war and enjoy the games in the fall.