Tony Dungy Lists Reasons Why Boosting Draft Picks For Hiring Minority NFL Coaches Isn’t A Good Idea

NFL legend Tony Dungy isn’t a huge fan of rewarding teams for hiring minority coaches with better draft picks.

The NFL is considering boosting draft picks for teams who hire minority coaches and it seems like a bad idea on the surface. Well, you can add Dungy to the list of people who think it might not unfold as intended.

Here we discuss the widespread reaction to the proposed resolution to incentivize the hiring of minority head coaches and football execs, as well as the mischaracterization that the measures are part of the Rooney Rule. pic.twitter.com/cET8lP4Kp0 — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 18, 2020

Dungy said the following during a recent talk with Mike Florio on the #PFTPM podcast about the proposal:

Number one, how does this put me in my relationship with the other coaches that I work with, and other white coaches? Are they thinking I’m getting an advantage now? Number two, when that General Manager or owner hires me, is he hiring me because he thinks I’m the best person, or is he hiring me to move his draft choice up a little bit? And then the third thing this is nobody feels like they want anything special . . . . Don’t hire me and then say I’m going to give you more draft choices later on because you need help.

It’s hard to disagree with the three points laid out by the former Indianapolis Colts coach and two-time Super Bowl champion. All of them are great points and they’re more or less what I’ve been saying since word broke about this proposal.

For me, the biggest one is how will you ever really know if a minority coach is being hired because he’s a great coach or because a team wants to improve their draft position.

The answer is you can’t know and that’s going to create problems.

Had a chance to discuss where the diversity resolution for head coaches and GMs originated – and how another resolution that’s being overshadowed could actually be more impactful – with my NFL Network colleague and Howard U brutha, @wyche89, today on NFL Now. pic.twitter.com/r8jQxHN9in — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) May 18, 2020

At the end of the day, the NFL is all about winning. I’ve said that a million times over the years and I say it all the time to this day because it’s true.

Teams will do whatever it takes to win. That means hiring the best coaches available and it doesn’t matter what their skin color is.

If a team is going to pass on a guy because of his race (incredibly unlikely), then another team will scoop them up and win. The idea NFL teams would prefer losing over hiring minority coaches is laughable.

According to @JimTrotter_NFL there is a #NFL proposal trying to incentivize hiring minority coaching & GM candidates by rewarding teams with improved draft slots. #Chargers HC Anthony Lynn told @ZachGelb, “Sometimes you can do the wrong thing while trying to do the right thing.” pic.twitter.com/EWGxJ0B005 — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) May 16, 2020

Is there room for improvement? There always is and the NFL just expanded the interview requirements for the Rooney Rule.

However, boosting draft position for hiring minority coaches is a really bad idea.