Trump Holds Strong Lead Over Biden Among Independents In Battleground States, New Poll Shows

A new CNBC poll shows President Donald Trump holding a slight lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in certain battleground states. In the same poll, Trump leads Biden among Independents by 9 percent and on the issue of the economy by 11 percent.

The CNBC/Change Research poll had 5,408 total respondents from Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The results showed Trump leading Biden 48 percent to 46 percent in the battleground states, with a margin of error just under two percent.

“New @CNBC poll tracks our own data,” Tim Murtaugh, the director of communications for the Trump reelection campaign tweeted. “These states were included in our massive ad & marketing blitz.”

New @CNBC poll tracks our own data.@realDonaldTrump leads in battleground states. 5,408 likely voters in AZ, FL, MI, NC, PA, WI. Trump is +11 over Biden on handling the economy. Trump is +9 among independents. These states were included in our massive ad & marketing blitz. — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) May 20, 2020

Respondents expressed strong feelings about both candidates. Trump’s very favorable to very unfavorable comparison was 39 percent to 47 percent and Biden’s was 22 percent to 48 percent.

In terms of the handing of the coronavirus, 49 percent of respondents said they strongly or somewhat approve of Trump, while 51 percent strongly or somewhat disapprove. (RELATED: Leaked Tapes Reportedly Show Biden Pressuring Ukrainian President To Fire Prosecutor In Return For $1 Billion)

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer, who has been rumored to be Biden’s pick for vice president, had 42 percent of Michigan respondents strongly approve and 46 percent strongly disapprove of her handling of the coronavirus in the same poll.