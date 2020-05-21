GOP Lawmaker Kicked Out Of Illinois Capitol For Not Wearing A Mask

“My lawsuit asks the court to find that Gov. Pritzker overextended his power by issuing additional ‘stay at home’ orders after his original disaster proclamation, which expired on April 9th, 2020,” Bailey said in a press release. “Enough is enough. I filed this lawsuit on behalf of myself and my constituents who are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life.”

A judge blocked Pritzker’s stay-at-home extension in April, granting a temporary restraining Bailey sought.

The Chicago Tribune Editorial Board pushed back against the governor’s edict in a May 6 post, writing that Pritzker is “being more than just cautious, he’s moved the goalposts. Governor Pritzker’s stated goal was to get the outbreak under control, not eradicate Covid-19 completely. We don’t want his pursuit of the perfect outcome to unnecessarily delay the restarting of activities.”

More than 4,000 people have reportedly died in Illinois so far from coronavirus, or COVID-19, making it among the states with the highest death toll.