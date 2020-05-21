Democrats Are ‘A Party Of Karens’

On today’s show we discuss how the Democratic Party has become the party of “Karens,” which is slang for a demanding person with an inflated sense of entitlement. We also discuss how Republicans are fighting back against the Karens, for once, and how effective it has become. We also look at the coronavirus numbers by age and expose how dishonest the media coverage of the pandemic has been.

Do you know the demographic breakdown of COVID-19 deaths? Odds are you don’t. If you watched news about the pandemic you’ve likely seen stories about otherwise healthy young people who tragically died. But just because one young person sadly lost their life, that does not mean it’s the norm or even common. The data shows something dramatically different from the tone and focus of the media coverage related to the mortality rate. We dig into the numbers and explain why liberals are more than happy to advance the disconnect between reporting and reality.

Democrats are the entitled party – a party of “Karens” – and Mika Brzezinski is their queen. Brzezinski went off yesterday, demanding Twitter ban President Donald Trump because he says mean things about her current husband. And this is just one example of the arrogance of the modern left. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo blamed Trump for his executive order forcing nursing homes to take in coronavirus patients, for example. Yet, weirdly, other states did the exact opposite and did not have the explosion of nursing home deaths New York did. We have all the audio and rip it apart.

Republicans are fighting back in ways new for them. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped the media apart yesterday, blasting them for predictions of death and destruction in the Sunshine State that did not come true. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has regularly hit back at journalists attempting “gotcha” questions, and yesterday was no different. We have the audio.

