Drake Regrets That Song Labeling Kylie Jenner His ‘Side-Piece’ Played During Live Set

Drake said an unreleased track that labels Kylie Jenner as his “side-piece” never should have been played on his Instagram Live.

"A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn't have been played," the 33-year-old rapper explained, following an uproar over Jenner's mention. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) on May 21, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT

“It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after,” he added. “He was just going too deep in the Drake/Future catalogue. Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start the day.”

The lyrics in question read: "Yeah, I'm a hater to society / Real sh*t, Kylie Jenner that's a side-piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf**king Kylies."

And the 22-year-old reality star wasn't the only big-name celebrity mentioned in the unreleased track. He also dropped the names of supermodel Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, Kylie's sister.

“Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies and they in vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f**kin’ Gigis,” the other lyrics read.

As previously reported, Drake and Kylie made headlines back in October when reports started surfacing the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and rapper were seeing each other following her split from Travis Scott. But the two reportedly called things off once the media caught wind of their rumored romance.