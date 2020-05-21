Man Does Gender Reveal By Crushing Beers And Jumping Through A Table

One man is going viral for all the right reasons.

In a Twitter video posted by Barstool Sports, a Buffalo Bills fan does a gender reveal by crushing beers and jumping through a table.

Jumping through tables is a pillar of being a fan of the Bills. Watch the awesome moment below.

Bills Mafia gender reveals hit different @goingdeep (via ig:Realsquidmusic) pic.twitter.com/eyynMfbpsV — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 21, 2020

Right off the bat, I'd like to go on record that I think gender reveals are insanely dumb. They're incredibly dumb.

Gender reveals are more or less just ways for people to cry out for attention. Do people not know you can find out the gender of your baby by simply, you know, verbalizing it?

You don't need to pull off all these dumb shticks and participate in stupid antics.

Having said that, if you’re going to do a gender reveal, you might as well do it right. Jumping through a table while smashing beers might be the only acceptable way to do it.

If my wife ever asks me to do one of these things, I might divorce her on the spot. However, if that’s not an option, then you best believe I’ll be smashing beers for the gender reveal.

Props to this dude for at least finding a way to make things interesting and entertaining when 99.9% of these are wildly dumb.