‘Man In The Arena’: ESPN Announces Tom Brady Documentary Series

ESPN and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady have announced the release of a nine-part documentary series about Brady’s legendary career.

The network will release “Man In The Arena” next year, ESPN and Brady announced Thursday. The title is based off of former President Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech, which Brady says inspired him. (RELATED: Tom Brady Remembers Draft Day Anniversary With Instagram Post)

“It’s a constant reminder to ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap, and battle through whatever comes my way,” Brady said of the speech in a tweet Thursday.

I have quoted Theodore Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech since I saw it painted on our weight room wall at UM in 1995. It’s a constant reminder to ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap, and battle through whatever comes my way. Coming 2021 on @espn! pic.twitter.com/nm9SdFYB7D — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 21, 2020

The announcement follows the success of ESPN’s ten-part documentary series “The Last Dance,” which detailed Michael Jordan’s career, as well as his final season and championship run with the Chicago Bulls. The series gave sports-starved fans something to get excited about amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the greatest basketball player of all time got a documentary series, it only makes sense that the greatest football player of all time gets one as well. Brady and Jordan are similar in many ways, especially when it comes to their legendary drive and work ethic. The difference is that Brady’s career will almost certainly still be going on when this series is released, while Jordan has been retired for 17 years. Still, it’s not too soon to talk about Brady’s legacy, and this documentary will be a gift for sports fans everywhere.

I personally can’t wait to see Brady open up in this documentary. It should be a real treat.