Matt Lauer Sports New Tattoo About ‘Hatred’

Disgraced TV personality Matt Lauer is now sporting a tattoo and it’s about “hatred.”

The former “Today” show host was spotted Wednesday dropping off his kids in Noyack, New York, according to a report published by Page Six. When he reached for the steering wheel, his tattoo was visible, the outlet reported.

“Hatred corrodes the container it is carried in,” Lauer’s tattoo reads.

The phrase was notably used at President George H.W. Bush’s funeral in December of 2018. (RELATED: REPORT: Matt Lauer Dating Again After Finalizing Divorce)

“You would have wanted [Bush] on your side,” Sen. Alan Simpson said in a eulogy. “He never hated anyone. He knew what his mother and my mother always knew: Hatred corrodes the container it’s carried in. The most decent and honorable man I ever met was my friend George Bush.”

I’m not sure what is worse, that Lauer has a forearm tattoo or that it’s one of those quote tattoos. I don’t know why it’s so cringe, but he just doesn’t seem like the kind of person to get a tattoo. Maybe, he is a tattoo person and we have never actually known the real Matt Lauer.

Now the question becomes, does Lauer have any hidden tattoos that we don’t know about?