Meghan McCain Blasts Chris And Andrew Cuomo Over Swab Jokes In The Face Of Nursing Home Scandal

Meghan McCain took direct aim at CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday over a joke segment.

McCain took issue with the fact that the two brothers spent several minutes of Chris Cuomo’s CNN show joking about the size of the swab necessary to test Andrew Cuomo for coronavirus while the number of New Yorkers who had died of the virus in nursing homes had still not been addressed. (RELATED: ‘Make No Mistake, We Want Answers’: Janice Dean Calls For Accountability In Andrew Cuomo’s Nursing Home COVID Crisis)

“I’m not sure I’m going to ever be able to buy a crib or baby clothes for my first child in a store, Most of my friends are jobless, petrified and dealing w depression & @JaniceDean lost both her mother and father in law to COVID within a week of each other. This is HILARIOUS guys,” McCain, who is pregnant with her first child, tweeted.

The segment, which aired on “Cuomo Prime Time” on Wednesday evening, showed the two brothers taking jabs at each other over a video of the governor being tested for coronavirus.

“Now, a few questions about this process. First of all, is it true that when you are having the test administered you inhaled and the doctor’s finger went all the way up your nose and got stuck and had to be released with a tool? Is that true just to deal with the issue?” Chris began.

“No, she wanted to comment I have a little button nose and she was afraid the swab would actually hurt because it extended my nasal cavity,” Andrew replied. “She was speaking about the delicacy of the nose. ”

The two continued to banter about the size of the governor’s nose, but at no point did Chris challenge his brother about the number of New Yorkers who died of COVID-19 in nursing homes after a March order that barred assisted living facilities from refusing admission to patients with suspected or confirmed cases.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, as McCain mentioned, lost both her mother-in-law and father-in-law in the space of a week — and she, along with many others, are demanding answers.

As most of you know, both of my husband’s parents died of covid in different nursing/assisted living residences here in New York. Because of this, it’s hard for me to be an objective person when it comes to this story. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 20, 2020

But the fact is, there aren’t a lot of news outlets covering this tragedy which I believe should be one of the biggest stories of the covid19 pandemic of 2020. So, please forgive me for my raw horror, grief and fury. If there’s anything I can say having lived through this, — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 20, 2020

is that I will do my best to be a voice for all those who don’t have one. There needs to be a real investigation into how bad decisions and poor preparation let a virus ravage our most vulnerable. They had no way to defend themselves, and it will haunt my family forever. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 20, 2020

Despite that, Governor Cuomo has appeared on his brother’s show numerous times — and while the sibling banter has been plentiful, those difficult questions have not come up.