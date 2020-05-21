Syracuse Will Have Students On Campus For Football Season, Semester Will End At Thanksgiving

Syracuse University will have students on campus for the duration of the football season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Orange will have classes start Aug. 24, and they’ll be done by Thanksgiving. That means students will be around for football season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Syracuse announces it will start fall classes Aug. 24 & conclude Nov. 25. The accelerated academic calendar will include additional Friday classes & some weekend classes, SU Chancellor Kent Syverud says — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 20, 2020

Add it to the list, folks! I know Syracuse isn’t a football powerhouse, but they’re an ACC program. They’re a Power 5 team.

They’re just the latest college campus to open up for the fall and bring students back for football season.

As I say for all these updates, it doesn’t mean students will be allowed into stadiums for games, but it’s a start. That much is for sure.

Once a majority of the P5 goes all-in on having students on campus, it’s game over coronavirus. The war is over at that point.

I’ll be honest with everyone. The virus gave us its best shot. Hell, it threw some powerful punches, but it’s starting to look like it’s no match for college football.

Leave it to my people to save the soul of the nation. I’d say I’m surprised, but we all know I’m not.